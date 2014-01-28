Jan 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Airbus Group has told its unions it will shed the
equivalent of 5,291 jobs as part of a restructuring of its
defence and space activities, with the axe falling most heavily
in Germany, a union source told Reuters on Monday.
* Swedish activist investor Cevian has increased its stake
in German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp to between 12 and 15
percent, a financial source familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Monday.
* Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring the sale
of network security company Blue Coat Systems Inc
and is expected to choose Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead
the effort, three sources close to the situation told Reuters on
Tuesday.
* Genstar Capital LLC is exploring a sale of TravelClick
Inc, a provider of online reservation systems to the hotel
industry that could be valued at more than $800 million, four
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Taiwan's CTBC Financial plans to acquire a unit
of China's Citic Bank Corp for T$20 billion ($661.74
million) and Citic Bank will buy a 5 percent stake in the
Taiwanese firm, the Economic Daily newspaper reported, citing
unidentified industry sources.
* EU competition regulators will tell Hutchison Whampoa
this week that the $1 billion deal for its 3 Ireland
mobile phone business to take over Telefonica's O2
Ireland unit might be problematic unless it offers concessions,
two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
* Diversified manufacturer United Technologies Corp
is weighing options for its Sikorsky helicopter unit, including
a potential sale or spinoff, industry publication Defense News
reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
* Chinese auto maker BYD Co is expected to pay
fines to settle California labor law violations, some involving
Chinese workers who helped set up a Lancaster electric bus
manufacturing plant, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a
lawyer for the company. ()
* Vodafone and Reliance Communications
are learnt not to have applied for buying spectrum in some
service areas, indicating the firms have opted out of these
circles, the Economic Times reported citing a unnamed source. ()
* Time Warner Cable's board of directors has hired
investment bank Centerview to help the company assess the merits
of Charter Communications' proposed $61 billion
takeover of the United States' second-largest cable operator,
the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources. ()
