Jan 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Royal Dutch Shell Plc wants to sell a stake in a
key U.S. Gulf Coast crude oil pipeline for as much as $1 billion
and is working with Barclays Plc to solicit offers, a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Barclays is set to cut hundreds more jobs in its
investment banking division, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Tuesday, as the British lender keeps pushing to
reform its business.
* Oil and gas company Energen Corp has launched a
sale process for its Alabama natural gas utility Alagasco, a
source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Valero Energy Corp has pushed back the start date
for a planned overhaul of a gasoline unit at its 180,000 barrel
per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee refinery by at least a month
due to problems with replacement equipment, sources familiar
with refinery operations said on Tuesday.
* Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin American's
largest bank by market value, and Chilean lender CorpBanca SA
could announce a partnership as early as Wednesday,
sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on
Wednesday.
* Vodafone and Liberty Global are
competing to buy Spain's largest cable operator, Ono, from its
private equity owners, two people familiar with the situation
told Reuters.
* State Bank of India launched a share sale on
Tuesday to raise up to $1.5 billion, said three sources directly
involved in the deal, in the country's biggest equity offering
in almost a year.
* Comcast Corp, the No. 1 U.S. cable operator, is
in advanced discussions about licensing its "X1" video operating
system to Cox Communications, the third-largest cable operator,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* British online appliances retailer AO.com is looking at
valuing its initial public offering at 1 billion pounds ($1.66
billion)to 1.2 billion pounds ($1.99 billion)in late 2014, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
* The Indian government has ordered Oil and Natural Gas Corp
to pay a near-record 137.64 billion rupees ($2.20
billion) as fuel subsidy for the December quarter, a move that
will dent the firm's profitability, the Mint newspaper reported
on Tuesday. ()
* The tax authorities may ask Bharti Airtel,
India's largest telecom company by market capitalisation and
revenue, to pay 10 billion rupees ($159.60 million) more in tax
after company's 2008-09 income tax assessment is complete, the
Economic Times reported on Wednesday. ()
* UK and Australia drug regulators are evaluating details of
the US Food and Drug Administration's inspection of India's
Ranbaxy Labs' plant at Toansa in Punjab after the
United States imposed an import ban on medicine made at this
facility earlier this month, the Economic Times reported on
Wednesday. ()
* Buyout house Permira is in talks to buy a controlling
stake in Italian designer Roberto Cavalli, in the latest sign of
investor appetite for Italian luxury brands, the Financial Times
reported citing unidentified sources. ()
* Russia's Yaroslavl NOS refinery will start planned
maintenance and work to upgrade the facility in March which
should last a couple of months and reduce motor fuel production,
trading sources said on Tuesday.
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on