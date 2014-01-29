Jan 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Royal Dutch Shell Plc wants to sell a stake in a key U.S. Gulf Coast crude oil pipeline for as much as $1 billion and is working with Barclays Plc to solicit offers, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Barclays is set to cut hundreds more jobs in its investment banking division, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, as the British lender keeps pushing to reform its business.

* Oil and gas company Energen Corp has launched a sale process for its Alabama natural gas utility Alagasco, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Valero Energy Corp has pushed back the start date for a planned overhaul of a gasoline unit at its 180,000 barrel per day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee refinery by at least a month due to problems with replacement equipment, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Tuesday.

* Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin American's largest bank by market value, and Chilean lender CorpBanca SA could announce a partnership as early as Wednesday, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Vodafone and Liberty Global are competing to buy Spain's largest cable operator, Ono, from its private equity owners, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

* State Bank of India launched a share sale on Tuesday to raise up to $1.5 billion, said three sources directly involved in the deal, in the country's biggest equity offering in almost a year.

* Comcast Corp, the No. 1 U.S. cable operator, is in advanced discussions about licensing its "X1" video operating system to Cox Communications, the third-largest cable operator, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* British online appliances retailer AO.com is looking at valuing its initial public offering at 1 billion pounds ($1.66 billion)to 1.2 billion pounds ($1.99 billion)in late 2014, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* The Indian government has ordered Oil and Natural Gas Corp to pay a near-record 137.64 billion rupees ($2.20 billion) as fuel subsidy for the December quarter, a move that will dent the firm's profitability, the Mint newspaper reported on Tuesday. ()

* The tax authorities may ask Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom company by market capitalisation and revenue, to pay 10 billion rupees ($159.60 million) more in tax after company's 2008-09 income tax assessment is complete, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday. ()

* UK and Australia drug regulators are evaluating details of the US Food and Drug Administration's inspection of India's Ranbaxy Labs' plant at Toansa in Punjab after the United States imposed an import ban on medicine made at this facility earlier this month, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday. ()

* Buyout house Permira is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Italian designer Roberto Cavalli, in the latest sign of investor appetite for Italian luxury brands, the Financial Times reported citing unidentified sources. ()

* Russia's Yaroslavl NOS refinery will start planned maintenance and work to upgrade the facility in March which should last a couple of months and reduce motor fuel production, trading sources said on Tuesday.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on