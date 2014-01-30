Jan 30 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Google is close to settling a three-year European
antitrust probe with "much better" concessions to allay concerns
over blocking rivals such as Microsoft from internet
search results, two sources said on Wednesday.
* Greece's biggest lender National Bank plans to
shed its private equity business to boost its capital, three
banking sources told Reuters.
* State Bank of India raised $1.2 billion through a
share sale, sources with direct knowledge of the deal told
Reuters, falling short of its $1.5 billion target and clouding
the outlook for equity offerings by other banks in a slowing
economy.
* Cable group Altice has narrowed the price
range for its planned stock market debut to around the middle of
the original range, two sources close to the deal told Reuters.
* Russian hypermarket chain Lenta may proceed with a planned
London share listing as early as next week, sources said, that
could value the retailer at $5 billion and deliver a big return
for its backers including U.S. private equity firm TPG.
* Indian billionaire Ajay Piramal's plan to buy 20 percent
stake in Shriram Capital, the holding company for the group's
financial services businesses, has hit a hurdle as stakeholders
and the buyer are yet to agree on the quantum of stake that the
Mumbai-based firm could own, the Economic Times reported, citing
two people familiar with the development. ()
