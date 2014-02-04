Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Monday:
Feb 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Nestle is exploring a possible sale of frozen foods business Davigel for about 300 million euros ($405.55 million), three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.
* Liberty Global and Discovery Communications have made a joint approach to CVC Capital about buying a 49 percent stake in Formula One, the Telegraph reported, without citing sources.
* British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners has selected banks to handle a stock market listing of French caterer Elior later this year, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
* Brazil's Investimentos e Participações em Infra-Estrutura SA will delay its initial public offering until the second quarter, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, suggesting that investor concerns over recent turmoil in emerging markets may have eased by then.
* Lenovo Group has turned to national security insiders to win U.S. approval to buy Google Inc's Motorola Mobility phone unit and International Business Machines Corp's low-end server business, the Bloomberg news reported, citing people familiar with the two deals. ()
* Hypo Real Estate Holding AG, the German lender that received a government bailout, drew offers of as much as 350 million euros ($471.99 million) for Dublin-based Depfa Bank Plc, the Bloomberg news reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. ()
* Ameri Holdings Inc - deal for at a price of $0.75 per share
March 13 Investment firm Vista Equity Partners said on Monday it would buy Canada's DH Corp in a deal valued at C$4.8 billion ($3.6 billion), in the latest sign of interest in companies specializing in financial technology.