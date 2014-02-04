Feb 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Nestle is exploring a possible sale of frozen foods business Davigel for about 300 million euros ($405.55 million), three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.

* Liberty Global and Discovery Communications have made a joint approach to CVC Capital about buying a 49 percent stake in Formula One, the Telegraph reported, without citing sources.

* Prem Watsa-controlled Thomas Cook is in advanced talks to buy India's Sterling Holiday Resorts at a 36 percent premium to the company's market price, the Economic Times reported, citing three people close to the situation. ()

* Lotte Shopping Co, South Korea's biggest shopping mall owner, has received approval from the Singapore Exchange for an initial public offering of its shopping malls in a deal that could raise as much as $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the deal. ()

* British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners has selected banks to handle a stock market listing of French caterer Elior later this year, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

* Indian government's sale of a residual stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd may not go through this financial year due to lack of time to complete the process, the Mint newspaper reported, citing unidentified mines ministry officials. ()

* Brazil's Investimentos e Participações em Infra-Estrutura SA will delay its initial public offering until the second quarter, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, suggesting that investor concerns over recent turmoil in emerging markets may have eased by then.

* Lenovo Group has turned to national security insiders to win U.S. approval to buy Google Inc's Motorola Mobility phone unit and International Business Machines Corp's low-end server business, the Bloomberg news reported, citing people familiar with the two deals. ()

* Hypo Real Estate Holding AG, the German lender that received a government bailout, drew offers of as much as 350 million euros ($471.99 million) for Dublin-based Depfa Bank Plc, the Bloomberg news reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. ()

