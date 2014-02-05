Feb 5 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Sony Corp is in talks with investment fund Japan
Industrial Partners to sell its loss-making Vaio personal
computer division, a source familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
* Volkswagen is considering raising its stake in
Swedish truck maker Scania, the Wall Street Journal's
website reported late on Tuesday, citing financial sources.
* Media Rights Capital, the closely held producer of the
Netflix Inc series "House of Cards," has new minority
shareholders that include Guggenheim Capital LLC, Bloomberg News
reported, citing people briefed on the matter. ()
* Italy's mid-sized bank Carige, which needs to
plug an 800 million euro ($1.08 billion) capital shortfall, is
set to unveil the size of a share sale with its new business
plan at the end of March, a source close to the bank said on
Tuesday.
* Italy's Versace is expected to choose between three
potential partners vying for a minority stake in the fashion
house around the end of February, three sources familiar with
the matter said.
* Italian private equity fund Investindustrial may consider
buying into a capital hike regional lender Banca Carige
is expected to launch soon once the terms of the
operation are known, a source close to Investindustrial said on
Tuesday.
* Indian construction company GMR Infrastructure
has deferred a $350 million initial public offering (IPO) that
was aimed at raising money and allowing private equity investors
to exit, the Economic Times reported, citing three unidentified
GMR officials. ()
* A group of investors led by India's IDFC Private Equity is
in initial talks with the GVK Group to buy a
significant minority stake in its airports business for $400
million, the Economic Times reported, citing two people with
knowledge of the matter. ()
* Novartis AG is drawing interest from potential
bidders for its human-vaccines unit as talks to swap its
animal-health business for assets from Merck & Co slow
down, the Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge
of the matter. ()
* Indian Oil Corp, country's biggest refiner and
fuel retailer, plans to acquire a minority stake in a Canadian
shale gas and liquefied natural gas project for about $1
billion. The Cabinet is expected to approve it this month, the
Economic Times reported, citing senior government and industry
officials. ()
* Private equity-owned Continental Building Products Inc's
initial public offering was priced at $14 per share, an
underwriter told Reuters, significantly below its expected range
of $16-$18.
* Private equity firm Apax's acquisition of a 50.1 percent
stake in classified advertising publisher Trader Media is backed
with a 358 million pound ($583.35 million) subordinated loan
from a Goldman Sachs fund, banking sources told Reuters.
