Feb 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Deutsche Telekom has bought the remaining parts of its T-Mobile Czech Republic division for about 800 million euros ($1.09 billion) to take full control of the unit, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

* Nestle, the world's biggest food company, is looking at ways to reduce its $30 billion stake in cosmetics firm L'Oreal, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

* ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, is interested in buying part or all of Italian steelmaker Ilva from its holding family, daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

* Britain's Vodafone has made a formal bid for ONO which will be studied at the cable firm's next board meeting on Feb. 11, newspaper Expansion reported on Saturday.

* The sale of a minority stake in French veterinary health company Ceva Sante Animale is set to attract bids from several buyout groups, three people familiar with the situation said. BC Partners, Charterhouse, Cinven, CVC, Hellman & Friedman and KKR have shown interest and may submit offers by a late-February deadline, they added.

* Indian mining and construction company Lanco Infratech is in talks with four firms, including CESC Ltd , for the sale of its 1,200 megawatts Udupi Power Corp in the state of Karnataka as it attempts to pare its debt burden, the Mint newspaper reported, citing a person close to the development. ()

* Brazil's Óleo e Gás Participações SA creditors, led by bond firm Pimco, have agreed to about $200 million in financing for the oil company, which began Latin America's largest corporate debt default in October, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

* Italy's UniCredit is looking for partners interested in its unit that manages problematic debt for the group and other entities and will ask for bids by the end of this month, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

* German publisher Axel Springer has started preparations to float its online classified advertising unit as it steps up efforts to shift from print to digital media, two people familiar with the situation said on Friday.

* Indian road developer Madhucon Projects Ltd plans to sell at least 74 percent stake in Madhucon Agra-Jaipur Expressways Ltd to IDFC Alternatives Ltd, the private equity arm of IDFC Ltd, the Mint newspaper reported, citing two people close to the development. ()

* A clutch of high street private equity funds - General Atlantic Partners, Actis, Baring Private Equity Partners Asia and Apax Partners are negotiating with the principle shareholders of credit ratings firm Credit Analysis and Research Ltd for a controlling stake in the company, the Economic Times reported, citing sources involved in the negotiations. ()

* Cambian, one of the UK's biggest specialist healthcare providers, is preparing to float on the London Stock Exchange, following an increase in foreign healthcare listings in the capital, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the plans. ()

