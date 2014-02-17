Feb 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Germany's Deutsche Telekom is close to a deal
to increase its controlling 40 percent stake in Greece's OTE
by buying a further 10 percent from the debt-laden
government, the newspaper To Vima reported.
* British insurer RSA is looking for prospective
buyers for the sale of one of its Canadian businesses, which
could help the company raise as much as 200 million pounds ($335
million), Sky News reported on Sunday.
* India's top cellular carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS
will acquire Loop Mobile in a 7-billion-rupee ($112.74 million)
deal that may be announced this week, Indian newspapers reported
on Monday.
* Essar Energy's majority shareholder is expected
to make a bid for the remainder of shares it does not own in the
coming days at a price tag of no more than 75 pence per share,
the Sunday Times reported.
* Fiat, which has agreed to take full control of
U.S. unit Chrysler, has asked the Bank of Italy's permission to
turn financing unit Fga Capital into a bank to cut funding
costs, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.
* A group led by Starr Investment Holdings is near a deal to
purchase health-care services firm MultiPlan Inc for
about 4.4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter. The deal for MultiPlan, which
is currently owned by a duo of private-equity firms, could be
announced as early as Monday, the newspaper said. ()
* Buyout firm Silver Lake is in exclusive talks to sell
information technology management company Serena Software Inc to
private equity firm HGGC LLC, four people familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
* Europe's biggest online fashion retailer Zalando, long
seen as a possible flotation candidate, is talking to bankers
about a possible listing, sources said, confirming impetus
behind a plan that could value the company at more than $5
billion.
* German publisher Gruner+Jahr (G+J) is looking for a buyer
for its stake of about 50 percent in Chinese publisher BODA,
German magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing sources within the
company.
* British insurer RSA is sounding out institutional
investors to raise as much as 350 million pounds ($585.59
million)in a emergency share placing that would allow it to
avoid a rights issue, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
* UAE telecom firm du has agreed terms on a $720
million loan which will be used to replace two existing debt
facilities and lower the company's funding costs, two banking
sources said on Sunday.
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on