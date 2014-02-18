Feb 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd and PSA
Peugeot Citroen will sign a memorandum of
understanding on a capital tie-up between the two carmakers on
Tuesday, a Dongfeng source told Reuters.
* Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd
is seeking to sell its $3.1 billion stake in Thai telecom
company Shin Corp, according to people familiar with
the matter, and has approached its SingTel unit as a
possible buyer.
* Actavis Inc is in advanced talks to acquire rival drug
maker Forest Laboratories Inc in a deal that could value
Forest at up to $25 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported
citing people familiar with the matter.
* U.S.-based Anchorage Capital Group has acquired about 80
million pounds ($134 million) of debt from Lloyds Banking Group
for a controlling stake in New Century Care, one of
Britain's biggest care home groups, Sky News reported on Monday
citing unidentified sources.
* Russian tycoon Alexander Nesis' investment company ICT
Group will close a deal by the end of the first quarter to buy
about 25 percent of real estate investment firm O1 Properties
from owner Boris Mints, a source close to the deal said.
* Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima
SGR, is looking to list up to 40 percent of the group on the
Milan stock market, two sources close to the operation said on
Monday.
* Real estate investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is
sounding out options for an initial public listing for parts of
the company, according to a media report.
* Spain's Ferrovial has offered to buy three
British airports from its partners in Heathrow Airport Holdings,
a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, in a deal
that would give regulators less control over its profit.
* The State Bank of India has decided to lend up to
Rs 100 billion ($1.61 billion) to six telecom companies that won
airwaves in the bandwidth auction concluded last week, but will
limit its exposure by taking assets as security for any loan,
the Economic Times reported, citing unidentified bank officials.
* Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, the top global
contract manufacturer by revenue, intends to list its cable and
connector unit in Taiwan next year as it seeks funds for
overseas expansion and new technologies, the Wall Street Journal
reported, quoting company's chief ececutive officer in an
exclusive interview. ()
* Netflix Inc's effort to secure a place for its
video-subscription service on Time Warner Cable Inc
set-top boxes is on hold now that the cable operator is being
sold, the Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge
of the matter. ()
