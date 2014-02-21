Feb 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Finland's Nokia is considering buying U.S.-based Juniper Networks to merge into its telecommunications network gear business, German's Manager Magazin Online reported, citing unidentified sources.

* Tesla Motors Inc has had "conversations" with Apple Inc, Bloomberg TV reported, quoting Chief Executive Elon Musk in an exclusive interview where he was responding to speculation that the iPhone and iPad maker had shown interest in the electric car company.

* Noble Energy Inc has hired merger-advisory firm Lazard Ltd to sell its majority stake in an oilfield it owns with Sinopec just off northeastern China, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd is planning to sell new shares worth some $300 million, or 10 percent of its existing share capital, to fund expansion, according to two bankers with direct knowledge of the matter.

* Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim plans to increase his stake in The New York Times Co by exercising at the end of this year warrants he received when he made a major loan to the newspaper company, according to a report in Bloomberg.

* Multi Commodity Exchange, the only listed bourse in India, is planning to sell its stakes in MCX Stock Exchange, MCX-SX Clearing Corporation and Dubai Gold and Commodity Exchange to raise around Rs 9 billion ($144.57 million), the Economic Times reported, citing sources. ()

* The parent of popular protein drink company Muscle Milk is in advanced talks to sell itself, with Irish dairy company Glanbia PLC and consumer goods company Post Holdings Inc competing in the final stretch, people familiar with the matter said.

* Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, is aiming to sell 55 percent of the group on the Milan stock market, three two sources close to the operation said on Thursday.

* Clothing and accessories retailer American Apparel Inc has tapped restructuring advisers after being bogged down by weakening sales and heavy debt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* India's biggest wind utility firm, CLP Wind Farms, plans to sell a minority stake to global private equity investors to raise up to Rs 12 billion ($192.76 million) to fund expansion, the Economic Times reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the development. ()

* Anixter International Inc, which is backed by real estate mogul Sam Zell, has enlisted Goldman Sachs to find a buyer, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Chocolate maker Russell Stover Candies Inc may soon get gobbled up. The family-owned company, the third-largest candy producer in the U.S., is on the auction block, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* Online food delivery service GrubHub Seamless has filed confidentially to go public as soon as the first half of this year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified sources.

* UltraTech Cement Ltd, India's largest cement maker, is in talks to buy the Jaypee Group's cement assets in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, for about Rs 40 billion ($642.52 million), the Mint newspaper reported, citing two people directly involved with the deal. ()

* Energy Future Holdings Corp, previously called TXU CorpOne, is lining up loans to keep two subsidiaries operating during bankruptcy proceedings after months of talks have failed to produce an agreement with creditors on reworking its $40 billion-plus in debt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

