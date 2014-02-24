Feb 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firm Cinven Ltd has agreed to acquire pharmaceutical contract research organization Medpace Inc from buyout firm CCMP Capital Advisors LLC for a little over $900 million, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

* U.S. grocery store operator Safeway Inc is in advanced talks with private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP over a leveraged buyout deal that may come within the next few weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Hedge fund Blue Harbor has taken a 2.5 percent stake in Tribune and is discussing with its management moves to boost the media company's shares, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* Deutsche Bank has laid out plans to reduce its U.S. balance sheet as the U.S. Federal Reserve adopts new rules to shield the country's taxpayers from costly bailouts, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* The European Commission is expected to report a formal complaint against Telefonica's takeover bid of 8.6 billion euros ($11.82 billion) for KPN's German mobile division E-Plus, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the talks. ()

* Ally Financial is hoping for an initial public offering of as much as $4.5 billion next month, sources familiar with the matter said, in a deal that would allow the U.S. government to make a profit on its crisis-era bailout of the auto lender.

* U.S. television start-up Roku is aiming to launch an initial public offering this year, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Indian telecom tower company Viom Networks, a joint venture of the Tata Group and Kolkata-based Srei Group, has appointed Credit Suisse and Citigroup to advise it on raising about Rs 15 billion ($241.64 million) of growth capital through listing on a foreign bourse, the Business Standard reported, citing unidentified sources. ()

* John Malone-backed Discovery Communications Inc is in talks with British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc over a joint bid for Britain's free-to-air Channel 5, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* Baring Private Equity Partners Asia has emerged as the sole bidder to acquire a controlling stake in India's Credit Analysis and Research Ltd, a leading credit ratings firm, the Economic Times reported, citing two sources aware of the matter. ()

