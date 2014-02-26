Feb 26 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Hutchison's Three Ireland is prepared to sell
radio spectrum and continue a network sharing deal with a rival
in order to win EU approval of its $1 billion bid for
Telefonica's O2 Ireland, a source familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
* Private equity firm Carlyle Group has entered into
exclusive talks to buy Tyco International Inc's South
Korean security systems unit, a business valued at around $2
billion, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Organisers for Russian hypermarkets chain Lenta's planned
London stock market listing have specified a price range of
$10-$11 per global depositary receipt, a source close to the
placement said on Tuesday.
* Israel's Strauss Group unit, Strauss Coffee, is
likely to list in September in New York or Amsterdam, a source
familiar with Strauss Coffee said on Tuesday, allowing TPG
Capital Management to halve its 25-percent stake.
* Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is weighing a merger
with rival TI Automotive, looking to combine the world's two
largest suppliers of fluid systems for cars and trucks,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart's Roy Hill iron ore
project is close to finalising a $7.8 billion financing deal,
sources said, a vital step towards an end-2015 start for the
giant mine in Western Australia's iron-rich Pilbara district.
* Shares in Wirecard's planned capital increase
will be offered in a range of 32.25-33.00 euros ($44.29-$$45.32)
apiece, two financial sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
* Property developer PT Eureka Prima Jakarta,
formerly known as PT Laguna Cipta Griya, plans to buy 65 percent
shares in Senopati Penthouse worth between 150 billion
Indonesian rupiah and 325 billion Indonesian rupiah ($12.86
million - $27.86 million) from PT Senopati Aryani Prima,
according to newspaper reports.
* Promoters and two private equity (PE) shareholders of
mid-market software services provider KPIT Technologies
have begun negotiations with PE and strategic
investors to sell a significant minority stake in the company,
the Economic Times reported, citing four people with knowledge
of the development. ()
* Panasonic Corp is inviting a number of Japanese
materials suppliers to join it in investing in a U.S. car
battery plant it plans to build with Tesla Motors Inc,
with investment expected to reach more than 100 billion yen
($978.67 million), the Nikkei reported.
* American Tower Corp is working towards a bid for
Viom Networks, the telecommunications tower company
majority-owned by Tata Teleservices, the Economic
Times reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. ()
* The private equity owner of Catalina Marketing has
received bids for the retail database operator from rival funds
Silver Lake and Berkshire Partners, the Financial Times
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()
* India's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation, may
pick up 5 percent stake in state-run power equipment maker BHEL
in a block deal, the Economic Times reported, citing a
government official. ()
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on