UPDATE 6-Euronet Worldwide trumps Ant Financial's offer to buy MoneyGram
Feb 27 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Biomet Inc, the U.S. medical device maker that was taken private by a private equity consortium for $11.4 billion in 2007, has hired underwriters for an initial public offering later this year, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Private equity giant Carlyle Group is expected to bid for Transpacific Industries Group Ltd's New Zealand waste management business, competing with state funds from both New Zealand and China in a deal that could fetch about NZ$1 billion ($830.20 million), a source close to the sale told Reuters.
* US buyout house Blackstone is nearing agreement to buy a minority stake in Italian luxury group Versace, in a move highlighting private equity groups' growing interest in high-end fashion brands, the Financial Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the talks. ()
* Offshore marine services provider PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH), part of the business empire of Malaysia's richest man Robert Kuok, has begun tapping investors for a listing in Singapore that may raise up to $400 million, two sources said on Thursday.
* Petroliam Nasional(Petronas) wants to sell its stakes in five offshore oilfields in Vietnam for a combined $300 million, two company sources said, as the Malaysian state oil firm streamlines its assets and raises funds for expansion.
* The board of cash-strapped real estate group Risanamento is set to give the final green light on Thursday to a sale of its Paris assets to UK-based fund Chelsfield in efforts to pay back creditors, two sources familiar with the deal said.
* Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC has amassed $6.25 billion for its latest flagship private equity fund after it got oversubscribed, turning down as much as $2 billion from investors, according to two people familiar with the matter.
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.