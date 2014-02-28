Feb 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firm Berkshire Partners LLC is in the late stage of negotiations to buy Catalina Marketing Corp from Hellman & Friedman LLC, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal expected to be worth more than $2 billion.

* US-based EBay has increased its stake in Snapdeal by investing $133.77 million in India's second largest online retailer, which will help it compete against the likes of Flipkart and Amazon in one of the fastest-growing markets for e-commerce in the world, the Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations. ()

* Russian retailer Lenta has set a price for its planned London stock market listing at $10 per global depositary receipt, closer to the lower limit of the initial range of $9.5-$11.5, a source close to the placement said on Thursday.

* Bouygues, France's third-place mobile operator, has hired investment banks HSBC and Rothschild to advise it on a potential tie-up with larger rival Vivendi's SFR, said two people close to the situation.

* State-owned Chinese food giant Cofco Corp is buying a 51 percent stake in privately owned Netherlands-based grain trader Nidera, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. ()

* Light Tower Rentals, which provides rental equipment and services to the oil field industry, is exploring a sale that may fetch around $700 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Online-marketing software company HubSpot Inc has started the process for an initial public offering and is working with Morgan Stanley on a potential deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* Private equity firm Kedaara Capital is in advanced talks with Mahindra Logistics, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, to invest $60 million to $70 million for a significant minority stake, the Mint reported, citing two people involved in the negotiations. ()

* Sandwich chain Quiznos is preparing to file for bankruptcy-court protection within weeks as it contends with unhappy franchisees and a $570 million debt load, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. ()

