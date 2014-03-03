March 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Comcast is considering spinning off the 3
million subscribers it has offered to divest as part of its
proposed $45.2 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable,
into a publicly traded company, according to sources familiar
with the matter.
* TGI Fridays, the global casual dining restaurant chain
known for its red-striped canopies and memorabilia-rich decor,
is in advanced talks to sell itself to buyout firm TriArtisan
Capital Partners, people familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
* Goldman Sachs has made a bet on Africa's booming
mobile phone industry, joining a nearly $500m capital raising by
Lagos-based IHS Towers, the continent's largest mobile
infrastructure company, the Financial Times reported, citing two
people familiar with the deal. ()
* Singapore's Tiger Airways Ltd aims to sell or
close its Indonesian joint venture unless there are signs of it
turning around this year, people familiar with the matter said.
* Veteran food industry investor C. Dean Metropoulos is
seeking a new owner for Pabst Brewing Co, best known for blue
collar-turned-hipster favorite Pabst Blue Ribbon label, people
familiar with the matter said.
* Sbarro, the Italian restaurant chain that's a
fixture in mall food courts, is preparing a bankruptcy filing
following a nine-month review of its operations, the Bloomberg
News reported, citing people familiar with the situation. ()
* Venture capital fund Sequoia Capital is looking at exiting
its seven-year-old investment in GVK Group's GVK
Biosciences, an Indian biotech research and development
outsourcing company, the Economic Times reported, citing three
people with knowledge of the development. ()
* Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co Ltd and South
Korean fashion conglomerate E.Land Group are separately
exploring a deal for large U.S. apparel chain J.Crew Group Inc,
people familiar with the matter said.
* Comcast Corp is near a deal to acquire FreeWheel Media
Inc, a web-video company for about $320 million, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. ()
* European private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners has
raised around $214 million by further selling down its stake in
Indonesian retailer Matahari Department Store, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter. ()
