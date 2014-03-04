March 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Loral Space & Communications Inc has hired
boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners to advise its
independent directors as it explores a potential sale of the
company, people close to the matter said on Monday.
* South Korea's Lotte Shopping Co, the country's
biggest shopping mall operator, has postponed its up to $1
billion initial public offering of some of its shopping mall
assets in Singapore to the second quarter, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the deal. ()
* After months of talks, Dish Network Corp and Walt
Disney Co have reached a long-term programming agreement
that allows the No. 2 satellite provider to carry Disney-owned
networks such as ABC and ESPN, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Monday.
* China's Baoshan Iron & Steel and Minmetals
Development are near deals to buy at least half a
million tonnes of coal a year from an Australian firm operating
in Kyrgyzstan, sources said.
* Consumer goods company Unilever is seeking
bidders for its Ragu pasta sauce business, Bloomberg said on
Monday, citing unnamed sources.
* U.S. tobacco company RJ Reynolds is exploring a
bid for rival Lorillard Inc, the Financial Times
reported, citing people familiar with the situation. ()
* Washington D.C., law firm Patton Boggs LLP has hired a
team of advisers to aid in an overhaul of the firm's financial
structure, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting company's
managing partner Edward Newberry in an exclusive interview. ()
* Vivendi has asked bidders for its telecom unit
SFR to submit preliminary offers by Wednesday night, said one
person close to the situation, putting pressure on Bouygues
, a latecomer to the auction whose bid faces antitrust
issues.
