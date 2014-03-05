March 5 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Facebook Inc is in talks to buy drone maker Titan
Aerospace for $60 million, which will enable the world's No.1
Internet social network to beam wireless Internet access to
consumers in undeveloped parts of the world, according to
technology blog TechCrunch.
* Bouygues will submit an offer on Wednesday to
buy Vivendi's telecom unit SFR and will make pledges on
jobs and network investments to win support for its bid, two
people close to the situation said on Tuesday.
* Walmart Stores, the world's biggest retailer, is
quietly readying a major e-retailing push in India with an
electronic marketplace business model akin to that used by
US-based Amazon and eBay Inc, the Economic
Times reported, citing sources familiar with plans. ()
* The ruling family of Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven
United Arab Emirates, is exploring a sale of its shares in Ras
Al Khaimah Ceramics, a major maker of ceramic wall and floor
tiles and sanitary ware, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Fairfax Financial and Wilbur Ross received
sufficient bids to sell a 6.4 percent stake in Bank of Ireland
on Tuesday at a discount of up to 10 percent of
Monday's closing share price, a source familiar with the
transaction said.
* The Tata group and its Japanese partner, NTT Docomo
, are learnt to be finalising modalities under which the
latter will stay invested in Tata Teleservices Ltd
and the two will put together a two-three-year business plan for
the telecom joint venture, the Business Standard reported. ()
* Italian mid-sized lender Veneto Banca will discuss a
possible rights issue among options to boost its capital base
above regulatory thresholds at a board meeting later on Tuesday,
sources close to the matter told Reuters.
* State-run financial institutions Life Insurance
Corporation, General Insurance Corporation of India and Oriental
Insurance are unlikely to take part in UK drug maker
GlaxoSmithKline's ongoing open offer to shareholders of its
Indian subsidiary, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals,
the Economic Times reported, citing insurance company officials.
