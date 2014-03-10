March 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported on Monday by media:

* Britain's Co-operative Group is set to pay up to 3.66 million pounds ($6.12 million) in pay and benefits to its chief executive this year and hike the salaries of other senior executives, the Observer newspaper reported on Sunday.

* Classified Ventures LLC, a joint venture of five media companies, has put its online listings business, Cars.com, up for sale at a price of up to $3 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the plans.

* Italy's biggest utility Enel Green Power and oil services company Saipem SpA will sign an agreement in the coming months to plan and build thermal power plants round the world, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc and a coterie of investors, including Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, are eyeing a multi-billion pound stock market launch of corporate pensions insurer Rothesay Life, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times on Sunday. ()

* A committee of board directors at Vivendi met on Saturday to review rival offers for telecoms unit SFR and prepare a meeting of the supervisory council possibly at the end of the week, sources close to the matter said.

* The private equity arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Vestar Capital Partners are nearing a deal to buy Hearthside Food Solutions LLC for more than $1.1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on