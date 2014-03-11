BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital sells investment in Valeant Pharmaceuticals
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
March 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media On Tuesday:
* Chobani, the Greek yogurt maker that has grown into a U.S. sensation, is looking to sell a minority stake in a deal that could value the company at around $2.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
* Bidders have started submitting binding offers for DEA , the oil and gas production unit of German utility RWE, and a deal could be struck as early as this month, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* JD.com Inc., the Chinese retailing website that filed for a $1.5 billion U.S. initial share sale in January, may kick off its offering in the second quarter, three people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. ()
* Blackstone Group Inc and TPG Capital are preparing to bid about $5.5 billion for auto-parts and industrial products maker Gates Global Inc, a person with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. ()
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.
March 13 Acquisition company Harmony Merger Corp and privately held liquefied natural gas developer NextDecade LLC said on Monday that they would merge in an all-stock deal valued at about $1 billion.