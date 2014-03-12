March 12 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Fortum Oyj's sale of its Swedish electricity
grid is drawing interest from bidders including billionaire Li
Ka-Shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd and Canadian
pension investor Borealis Infrastructure Management Inc, people
familiar with the process told Bloomberg. ()
* Walt Disney Co is in talks to buy Maker Studios,
potentially valuing the fast-growing developer and publisher of
YouTube entertainment videos at half a billion dollars or more,
tech blog Re/code reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.
