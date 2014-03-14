March 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* NuvoTV, an English-language cable channel for Latinos
backed by Jennifer Lopez, made an offer for the Fuse cable
channel including cash and equity valued at more than $200
million, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. ()
* European buyout firm Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP
is nearing a deal to acquire education software
provider Skillsoft Ltd for more than $2 billion,
people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Barclays is reviewing the size and shape of its
investment bank, in a review that is expected to result in it
shrinking and focusing on its most profitable areas, two people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
