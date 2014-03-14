March 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* NuvoTV, an English-language cable channel for Latinos backed by Jennifer Lopez, made an offer for the Fuse cable channel including cash and equity valued at more than $200 million, people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. ()

* European buyout firm Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP is nearing a deal to acquire education software provider Skillsoft Ltd for more than $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Barclays is reviewing the size and shape of its investment bank, in a review that is expected to result in it shrinking and focusing on its most profitable areas, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

