March 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Britain's Vodafone has agreed to buy Spanish cable
operator Ono for 7.2 billion euros ($10.03 billion) in a deal
that is set to be announced on Monday, a person familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
* Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corporation
is in advanced talks to sell its Wyoming natural gas field to
private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and NGP Energy
Capital Management LLC for about $2 billion, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
* British media baron Richard Desmond is considering a stock
market listing of free-to-air TV broadcaster Channel 5, Sky News
reported, citing sources.
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is working with six
banks to lead its planned U.S. initial public offering, sources
said on Sunday, in a huge coup that should yield millions of
dollars in fees and catapult them in league table rankings.
* Web hosting company The GoDaddy Group Inc is preparing for
a second run at an initial public offering, according to two
people familiar with the matter, as the 2014 tech IPO pipeline
continues to grow.
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on