* Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia's top investment bank, has agreed to sell its private equity funds management division to the unit's three managers, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Broadcasting masts group TDF faces a battle to sell its French arm as favoured suitor Dering Capital struggles to fund its bid and fears mount that consolidation among the unit's telecoms clients could hit revenues, sources close to the matter said.

* German industrial machinery and process engineering group GEA has picked four final bidders for its heat exchangers division in a potential 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) deal, three people familiar with the matter said.

* India's United Stock Exchange (USE), under pressure over dwindling net worth and operating only in the currency futures segment, is in talks to be acquired by BSE Ltd, which runs Asia's oldest exchange, two people close to the development told the Economic Times. ()

* Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov sold shares in Apple Inc and Facebook Inc and bought into technology investments such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in China, one of his advisers said according to Bloomberg. ()

