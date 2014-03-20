(Adds item on Xiabuxiabu Catering Management)
March 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Xiabuxiabu Catering Management, a Chinese operator of
hotpot restaurants, plans to seek about $300 million from an
initial public offering in Hong Kong, two people with knowledge
of the matter told Bloomberg. (link.reuters.com/fam77v)
* Sime Darby has approached Temasek Holdings for a
place in the consortium that made an offer for the shares of
Olam International that it does not yet own, sources said.
* Food manufacturer TreeHouse Foods Inc is weighing
a bid for Michael Foods Group Inc, joining a list of suitors
that includes much larger rival Tyson Foods Inc, people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* The private equity arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Oak Investment Partners are in talks to sell iHealth
Technologies Inc in a deal that could value the medical claims
company at more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter
said.
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)