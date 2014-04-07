April 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* The world's two largest cement makers, France's Lafarge
and Holcim of Switzerland, have agreed the
terms of a merger that would create a company with a market
value of around $55 billion, a source close to the deal said on
Sunday.
* Benjamin Lawsky, New York's financial services
superintendent, has sought documents from Credit Suisse
to examine whether Switzerland's second-biggest bank
lied to New York authorities about engineering tax shelters,
said a source familiar with the matter.
* Foxconn Technology Group, the main supplier of Apple Inc
, is rumoured to be interested in buying cable TV
company CNS from private equity firm MBK for around T$64 billion
($2.11 billion), the Economic Daily reported on Monday.
* Spanish cable group Ono, which agreed to a takeover offer
from Vodafone last month, will renegotiate the terms of
its large debt pile, the head of the British telecom group's
business in Spain said in a newspaper interview.
* State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has received at least 60
proposals from firms including Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto
Plc and the GVK Group to buy equity in their coal mines, an
unnamed executive from CIL told Mint. (r.reuters.com/juk38v)
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)