April 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* The world's two largest cement makers, France's Lafarge and Holcim of Switzerland, have agreed the terms of a merger that would create a company with a market value of around $55 billion, a source close to the deal said on Sunday.

* Benjamin Lawsky, New York's financial services superintendent, has sought documents from Credit Suisse to examine whether Switzerland's second-biggest bank lied to New York authorities about engineering tax shelters, said a source familiar with the matter.

* Foxconn Technology Group, the main supplier of Apple Inc , is rumoured to be interested in buying cable TV company CNS from private equity firm MBK for around T$64 billion ($2.11 billion), the Economic Daily reported on Monday.

* Spanish cable group Ono, which agreed to a takeover offer from Vodafone last month, will renegotiate the terms of its large debt pile, the head of the British telecom group's business in Spain said in a newspaper interview.

* State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has received at least 60 proposals from firms including Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto Plc and the GVK Group to buy equity in their coal mines, an unnamed executive from CIL told Mint. (r.reuters.com/juk38v)

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)