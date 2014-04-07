(Adds news on CNOOC, E.ON; updates Foxconn; removes
Lafarge-Holcim)
April 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Foxconn Technology Group, Apple Inc's main
contract manufacturer, is in talks with Asian private equity
firm MBK Partners to buy Taiwanese cable TV company China
Network Systems (CNS), a source with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Monday.
* Latvia's government is considering buying E.ON's
47.2 percent stake in gas utility Latvijas Gaze
, local television reported late on Sunday, citing the
country's economy minister.
* Spanish cable group Ono, which agreed to a takeover offer
from Vodafone last month, will renegotiate the terms of
its large debt pile, the head of the British telecom group's
business in Spain said in a newspaper interview.
* Benjamin Lawsky, New York's financial services
superintendent, has sought documents from Credit Suisse
to examine whether Switzerland's second-biggest bank
lied to New York authorities about engineering tax shelters,
said a source familiar with the matter.
* CNOOC Ltd, China's biggest offshore oil and gas
explorer, is considering selling its stake in Argentina's Bridas
Corp to free up money for other projects, people with knowledge
of the deliberations told Bloomberg. (link.reuters.com/wuk38v)
* State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has received at
least 60 proposals from firms including Anglo-Australian miner
Rio Tinto Plc and the GVK Group to buy equity in their coal
mines, an unnamed executive from CIL told Mint. (r.reuters.com/juk38v)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)