PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
April 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Goldman Sachs Group and U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus are among the companies that have advanced to the next round of the sale process to buy a stake in China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Zayo Group LLC is exploring an initial public offering that could value the fiber network company at close to $7 billion, people familiar with the matter said, amid strong investor appetite for telecommunication firms offering more bandwidth.
* Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is in advanced talks to sell its printing-ink maker, Flint Group, to Koch Industries and Goldman Sachs Group's private equity arm, two people familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.
* British private equity fund CVC Capital Partners is the frontrunner in a race to buy Spanish olive oil bottler Deoleo , two banking sources said on Tuesday, a deal that has taken on political dimensions in Spain.
* Private equity firm Apax Partners LLP is exploring a sale of Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc (ASM) that could value the consumer marketing solutions provider at between $3 billion and $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc could shut down Sigma X, one of the world's largest private stock-trading venues, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
* KKR & Co LP, the private-equity firm run by Henry Kravis and George Roberts, is offering its investors a minority stake in Visma AS, a Norwegian software company, Bloomberg reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter. (link.reuters.com/byz38v)
* Rhone Capital LLC is in advanced talks to acquire a German chemical joint venture owned by Ashland Inc and Clariant AG valued at about 250 million euros ($345 million), people with knowledge of the situation told Bloomberg. (link.reuters.com/zuz38v)
* Petroleo Brasileiro SA borrowed 4 billion reais ($1.8 billion) in a 17-year loan from Banco Bradesco SA to help pay for work on the Abreu e Lima refinery in northeastern Brazil, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.
* New York state's top insurance regulator has sent subpoenas to four U.S. insurance companies as part of a probe of potential sanctions violations involving Iran, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7249 Euros)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Progressive Direct Insurance Company enters into agreement to sell Australian operations to Hollard Insurance Company