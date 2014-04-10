April 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* China's WH Group Ltd, the world's biggest pork company,
has launched a Hong Kong initial public offering of as much as
$5.3 billion, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on
Thursday.
* Bloomberg LP will take over control of one of the two
largest commodity price baskets in the world as Swiss bank UBS
steps away from the index business, the Financial
Times reported on Wednesday.
* TPG Capital has raised $2.9 billion for its sixth
Asian fund after an overhaul of its senior management in the
region sped up the process, two people with knowledge of the
matter told Bloomberg. (link.reuters.com/maj48v)
* Representatives of Jet Airways and UAE's Etihad
Airways met Sebi officials and sought an early clearance to
their 20.6 billion rupees ($342.7 million) deal from the capital
market watchdog, the Economic Times reported quoting the Press
Trust of India. (r.reuters.com/ryh48v)
($1 = 60.1150 Indian Rupees)
