(Adds item on Freshpet LLC, El Pollo Loco Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Go Daddy Group)

April 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* China's WH Group Ltd, the world's biggest pork company, has launched a Hong Kong initial public offering of as much as $5.3 billion, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

* Freshpet LLC, maker of a healthy variety of cat and dog food, has selected Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Credit Suisse Group AG to lead an IPO by the end of the year, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Fast-food chicken chain El Pollo Loco Inc has selected investment banks Jefferies Group LLC and Morgan Stanley to lead an IPO of the private equity-owned company later this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

* India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plans to begin phasing out sales of generic drugs branded as Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd products in the United States, after completing a $3.2 billion takeover of its loss-making rival by the year end, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Bloomberg LP will take over control of one of the two largest commodity price baskets in the world as Swiss bank UBS steps away from the index business, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

* TPG Capital Management LP has raised $2.9 billion for its sixth Asian fund after an overhaul of its senior management in the region sped up the process, two people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. (link.reuters.com/maj48v)

* The Go Daddy Group - the Internet registrar best known for cheeky, controversial ads - has hired Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase to coordinate a stock sale that could take place later this year, a person briefed on the matter told the New York Times on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/zaj48v)

* Representatives of Jet Airways and UAE's Etihad Airways met officials from the Securities and Exchange Board of India and sought an early clearance to their 20.6 billion rupees ($342.7 million) deal from the country's capital market watchdog, the Economic Times reported quoting the Press Trust of India. (r.reuters.com/ryh48v) ($1 = 60.1150 Indian Rupees) For the deals of the day click on For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)