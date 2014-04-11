April 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Italy's Anima Holding is set to price its initial public
offering at 4.20-4.25 euros per share, the top of a revised
range, valuing the asset manager at 1.26 billion euros ($1.75
billion), three market sources said on Thursday.
* Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi met Etihad Airways
Chief Executive James Hogan on Thursday to discuss a potential
investment in national carrier Alitalia, a source in
the premier's office said.
* The investment affairs division of the Association of
British Insurers, a British trade body, is to merge with the
Investment Management Association, to create a focal point for
asset managers, Sky News reported.
* A group of investors is seeking to buy bankrupt bitcoin
exchange Mt. Gox for a token payment of one bitcoin, or about
$400, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.
* The co-founder and former chief executive of Maker
Studios, Danny Zappin, filed a lawsuit aimed at preventing a
shareholder vote on a takeover offer from Walt Disney Co
, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)