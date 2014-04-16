April 16 The following corporate finance-related
* Moelis & Co's initial public offering has been
priced at $25 per share - below its expected range - a market
source said, valuing the independent investment bank at about
$1.29 billion.
* A consortium of eight 'anchor' investors have committed to
buying a 25-30 percent stake in stock exchange operator Euronext
ahead of a potential 1.5 billion euro ($2.07 billion) listing by
current owner IntercontinentalExchange, which is expected in
June, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* The abrupt firing of Symantec Corp Chief
Executive Steve Bennett last month is attracting activist
investors and private equity firms to the U.S. security software
maker, in a development that could potentially lead to its
breakup or sale, sources familiar with the situation said.
* ConMed Corp, a surgical device maker that has
been fighting off activist investors, is exploring a sale and
has contacted large medical device companies to gauge their
buyout interest, people familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
* Privately owned luxury group Labelux has hired Bank of
America Merrill Lynch to advise it on a possible London
market flotation of Jimmy Choo this autumn that could value the
upmarket shoemaker at over 900 million pounds ($1.51 billion),
industry and financial sources said.
