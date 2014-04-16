April 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Moelis & Co's initial public offering has been priced at $25 per share - below its expected range - a market source said, valuing the independent investment bank at about $1.29 billion.

* A consortium of eight 'anchor' investors have committed to buying a 25-30 percent stake in stock exchange operator Euronext ahead of a potential 1.5 billion euro ($2.07 billion) listing by current owner IntercontinentalExchange, which is expected in June, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* The abrupt firing of Symantec Corp Chief Executive Steve Bennett last month is attracting activist investors and private equity firms to the U.S. security software maker, in a development that could potentially lead to its breakup or sale, sources familiar with the situation said.

* ConMed Corp, a surgical device maker that has been fighting off activist investors, is exploring a sale and has contacted large medical device companies to gauge their buyout interest, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Privately owned luxury group Labelux has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise it on a possible London market flotation of Jimmy Choo this autumn that could value the upmarket shoemaker at over 900 million pounds ($1.51 billion), industry and financial sources said.

(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)