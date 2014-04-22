April 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Citigroup Inc is seeking buyers for about 50
branches holding $3 billion of deposits in California as the
lender looks to trim its branch network, Bloomberg reported,
citing three people involved in the process.
* Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd is set to bid for a
$2 billion casino complex in Las Vegas, according to media
report, underscoring the Melbourne-based casino operator's
ambition to expand to more markets.
* Italy's two largest banks, UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo, are teaming up with U.S. private equity firm
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts to pool some of their bad
loans into a vehicle that will provide fresh capital for the
struggling companies, the Financial Times reported.
* Talks between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont
Mining Corp about a potential merger have hit a snag,
but sources close to the situation say the companies remain keen
to reach a deal and discussions are likely to resume.
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)