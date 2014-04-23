April 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Comcast may divest about 4 million subscribers
after its merger with Time Warner Cable, and is working
to reach an accord to sell a portion of those customers to
Charter Communications, a source familiar with the
matter said Tuesday.
* Azul Linhas Aereas, Brazil's third-biggest airline, is set
to announce a fleet expansion on Wednesday including an order
for its first wide-body aircraft from European planemaker Airbus
, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.
* WH Group Ltd, the world's biggest pork company,
is slashing its proposed Hong Kong IPO and delaying the pricing
to next week, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said
on Tuesday, as market volatility and rich valuations turned
investors off the deal.
* Dish Network Corp, the No. 2 U.S. satellite TV
provider, is looking to debut internet TV service this summer,
Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with
the matter.
* Puerto Rico's largest bank Popular Inc is in
advanced talks to sell some of its mainland branches in the
United States to multiple buyers, the Wall Street Journal
reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Italy's two largest banks, UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo, are teaming up with U.S. private equity firm
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts to pool some of their bad
loans into a vehicle that will provide fresh capital for the
struggling companies, the Financial Times reported.
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)