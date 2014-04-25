BRIEF-Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
April 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Foxconn Technology Group will decide in October whether to proceed with a planned $1 billion manufacturing project in Indonesia after a new government takes office, a company source said on Thursday.
* Allergan Inc approached Shire Plc in recent months about a possible takeover but was rebuffed, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest example of a U.S. drugmaker seeking to buy an overseas rival to lower its tax rate.
* Japan's NTT DoCoMo Inc will unload its 26.5 percent stake in loss-making Indian mobile phone joint venture Tata Teleservices Ltd and exit the country as it struggles with tough price competition, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* Citgo Petroleum Corp has pushed back the planned overhaul of a 21,000 barrel-per-day alkylation unit at its 163,000-bpd Corpus Christi refinery until June from April, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Thursday.
* Neovia Logistics LLC, a logistics services provider backed by industrial equipment conglomerate Caterpillar Inc, is exploring a sale that could value the company at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* The U.S. Department of Justice is asking Bank of America Corp to pay more than $13 billion to settle allegations the bank overstated the quality of mortgage bonds it sold during the housing bubble, according to Bloomberg News.
* Dell Inc Chief Executive Michael Dell is likely to sell his corporate gardening company ValleyCrest to KKR & Co LP's Brickman unit, the Financial Times reported.
* London's largest and most expensive office building, HSBC Holding Plc's global headquarters, is up for sale and could fetch over 1.1 billion pounds ($1.85 billion), a record price for the British market, the Financial Times reported.
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday that it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure or a sale, as it seeks relief from a swelling debt load amid renewed buyout interest from Hudson's Bay Co.
DUBLIN, March 14 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group on Tuesday priced its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) at $19 per share in a listing of around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.