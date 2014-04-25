April 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Foxconn Technology Group will decide in October whether to proceed with a planned $1 billion manufacturing project in Indonesia after a new government takes office, a company source said on Thursday.

* Allergan Inc approached Shire Plc in recent months about a possible takeover but was rebuffed, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest example of a U.S. drugmaker seeking to buy an overseas rival to lower its tax rate.

* Japan's NTT DoCoMo Inc will unload its 26.5 percent stake in loss-making Indian mobile phone joint venture Tata Teleservices Ltd and exit the country as it struggles with tough price competition, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

* Citgo Petroleum Corp has pushed back the planned overhaul of a 21,000 barrel-per-day alkylation unit at its 163,000-bpd Corpus Christi refinery until June from April, sources familiar with refinery operations said on Thursday.

* Neovia Logistics LLC, a logistics services provider backed by industrial equipment conglomerate Caterpillar Inc, is exploring a sale that could value the company at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* The U.S. Department of Justice is asking Bank of America Corp to pay more than $13 billion to settle allegations the bank overstated the quality of mortgage bonds it sold during the housing bubble, according to Bloomberg News.

* Dell Inc Chief Executive Michael Dell is likely to sell his corporate gardening company ValleyCrest to KKR & Co LP's Brickman unit, the Financial Times reported.

* London's largest and most expensive office building, HSBC Holding Plc's global headquarters, is up for sale and could fetch over 1.1 billion pounds ($1.85 billion), a record price for the British market, the Financial Times reported.

