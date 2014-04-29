April 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Germany's Siemens is due to present its offer
for a possible deal with French peer Alstom on
Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
* Allergan Inc, facing an unsolicited bid from
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, is preparing
to approach Shire Plc about a potential takeover, even
though the Irish drugmaker rebuffed a previous overture, people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* China's top refiner Sinopec Corp is scaling back
billions of dollars in petrochemical investments in the face of
growing U.S. competition in the sector and rising local
opposition to oil and gas plants over environmental
concerns.
* American Realty Capital Properties Inc, a real
estate investment trust, is in talks to buy NorthStar Realty
Finance Corp in deal that could value the company at
about $6.4 billion, the Financial Times reported.
