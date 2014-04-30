(Adds Exelon, Bayer AG, EQT)
April 30 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* British bank Barclays Plc will next week announce
the creation of a bad bank portfolio of assets it deems non-core
that it intends to sell or run down as part of a streamlining of
its investment bank, a person familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
* Spanish utility Iberdrola has hired Morgan
Stanley to explore the sale of a minority stake in its Spanish
distribution business, a source with knowledge of the matter
said on Tuesday.
* Sanofi SA is looking to sell a portfolio of
mature drugs that could fetch between $7 billion and $8 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter, yet another
example of drugmakers trying to shed non-core assets and focus
on high-growth areas.
* Nuclear power company Exelon Corp agreed to buy
utility company Pepco Holdings Inc for more than $5.4
billion in cash, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with
the transaction.
* Bayer AG is offering to swap its animal health
assets for Merck & Co Inc's consumer healthcare
business, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, in a
move that could give the German drugmaker a leg up in the $14
billion auction of the Merck business.
* Swedish buyout house EQT is planning a stock
market listing for hotel operator Scandic, which could be worth
more than 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) including debt, two
people familiar with the matter said.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)