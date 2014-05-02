CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
May 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* The New York Attorney General's office is seeking information from exchanges and alternative trading platforms about their relationships with high frequency trading firms, as part of its probe into allegedly unfair trading practices on Wall Street, according to sources familiar with the situation.
* The Jordan Company LP has raised $3.2 billion for its third private equity fund, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, highlighting investor appetite for the so-called middle market sector involving buyouts of midsize companies.
* Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc have resumed talks about a trans-Atlantic merger of the two drug giants after Pfizer sweetened the terms of an earlier takeover offer for its British rival, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.