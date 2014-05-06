(Repeats with no changes to text)

May 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Malaysian state asset manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) is considering a proposal to merge four of its portfolio companies to form Southeast Asia's second largest property firm by assets, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Unlisted French retailer Auchan will buy nearly half the Paris stores that rival Casino has to sell in order to win regulatory clearance to take full control of Monoprix, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

* Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC is exploring a sale of New Breed Logistics Inc in a deal that could value the supply chain management company at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd is considering increasing its offer to acquire rival reinsurer Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd to around $50 per share, or roughly $3.26 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

* Financial information services company Markit Ltd filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $750 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

* India's Tata Group has set aside the funds required to buy back NTT DoCoMo's 26.5 percent share in their telecom joint venture as they are unlikely to find a third investor for the Tata Teleservices stake before the end of June at the price they are looking for, the Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/daw98v)

* Carrefour India Managing Director Jean Noel Bironneau downplayed reports of an exit from the country, although the French supermarket giant is said to have dropped out of talks with Bharti Enterprises, in turn prompting the Sunil Mittal-owned group to resume negotiations with Japan's Aeon Group, the Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the developments. (r.reuters.com/caw98v)

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)