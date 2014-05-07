(Repeats with no changes to text)
May 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* France's Casino hired Morgan Stanley & Co
and JPMorgan Chase & Co to list its global
e-commerce platform spanning from Brazil to Thailand, a person
familiar with the matter said late on Tuesday, as the group
confronts competition from U.S. giant Amazon Inc and
Chinese rival Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N.
* Italian state-owned Fincantieri plans to list a stake
close to 50 percent in its initial public offering on the Milan
bourse, a source close to matter said on Tuesday.
* Information technology consulting company Presidio Inc has
tapped Barclays Plc and Credit Suisse Group AG
to explore an initial public offering or a sale that
could value the company at close to $1.5 billion, several people
familiar with the matter said.
* B/E Aerospace, which made a surprise announcement
of reviewing strategic alternatives on Sunday, is actively
engaging in early stage conversations with potential buyers but
is not in advanced talks with any company, according to people
familiar with the matter.
* Russian telecom operator Sistema JSFC has sought
government approval to raise its stake up to 100 percent in its
Indian unit Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd, becoming the second
telco after UK's Vodafone to move towards fully owning its local
venture, the Economic Times reported, citing sources with
knowledge of the proposal. (r.reuters.com/mad29v)
* Ultratech Cement Ltd, India's biggest maker of
the construction material, is looking to buy the local assets of
Holcim Ltd and Lafarge SA, Bloomberg
reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
(r.reuters.com/nad29v)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)