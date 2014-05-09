May 9 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Apple Inc is close to paying a record $3.2
billion for Beats Electronics, according to two people familiar
with the matter. Both companies are hashing out details and the
deal could still fall through, one person told Reuters on
condition of anonymity because the discussions were private.
* Congressional investigators are examining whether General
Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra and other senior
executives were more involved than they have publicly
acknowledged as the automaker considered how to deal with a
deadly ignition switch issue linked to at least 13 deaths, three
sources familiar with the probe said.
* Western Apparel store Boot Barn are preparing an initial
public offering later this year for the retailer and are in the
process of interviewing banks, people familiar with the matter
said. Boot Barn, which carries items like Western style boots,
jeans, hats, belts and jewelry, is owned by private equity firm
Freeman Spogli & Co.
* German cable operator Tele Columbus has asked
banks to pitch for a role in a stock market listing it is
considering, according to people familiar with the plan. The
group, which is owned by several hedge funds and credit funds
following a financial restructuring, is targeting an IPO in
Frankfurt in the second half of the year.
* Sons of Icahn Enterprises LP's founder Carl Icahn
- Brett Icahn, and David Schechter - are launching a hedge fund
management company that will take money from outside investors,
according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited people
familiar with the plan.
