May 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has agreed a deal to buy Germany-based packaging group Mauser from Dubai International Capital (DIC) for around 1.25 billion euros ($1.72 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

* U.S. medical firm Allergan Inc declined to comment on Sunday on a report that it has been seeking offers from rival companies to combat Valeant Pharmaceuticals International's $47 billion cash and share offer.

* Qualcomm Inc is in advanced talks to buy Israeli chipmaker Wilocity, financial news website TheMarker reported on Sunday.

* Russian steelmaker Severstal has put its North American operations on the auction block, according to people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported on its website.

* Time Warner Inc has held talks to acquire Fullscreen Inc, one of the popular YouTube video networks, a person with knowledge of the matter said, according to an article in Bloomberg on Saturday.

* French telecoms operator Bouygues Telecom may lay off more than 20 percent of its workforce after failing in its bid to take over rival SFR, French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Sunday.

* The UK fraud office stepped up its probe into British bank Barclays Plc's dealings with Qatar, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* Private equity firm Cinven is looking to sell its French diagnostics business Sebia in a deal expected to be worth around 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion), the Financial Times reported.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)