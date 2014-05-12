(Adds item on Samsung, BP)
* Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) has
agreed a deal to buy Germany-based packaging group Mauser from
Dubai International Capital (DIC) for around 1.25 billion euros
($1.72 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said on
Sunday.
* U.S. medical firm Allergan Inc declined to comment
on Sunday on a report that it has been seeking offers from rival
companies to combat Valeant Pharmaceuticals International's
$47 billion cash and share offer.
* Samsung Electronics Co is investing at least
$2 billion in biopharmaceuticals, including the growing segment
of biosimilars, chief executive of Samsung's Bioepis unit told
Bloomberg in an interview. (link.reuters.com/wab39v)
* BP plans to invest $1.5 billion this year to
increase its production of natural gas in Egypt, hit by an
energy crisis following three years of political turmoil, the
state news agency MENA said on Sunday.
* Qualcomm Inc is in advanced talks to buy Israeli
chipmaker Wilocity, financial news website TheMarker reported on
Sunday.
* Russian steelmaker Severstal has put its North
American operations on the auction block, according to people
familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported on
its website.
* Time Warner Inc has held talks to acquire
Fullscreen Inc, one of the popular YouTube video networks, a
person with knowledge of the matter said, according to an
article in Bloomberg on Saturday.
* French telecoms operator Bouygues Telecom may lay off more
than 20 percent of its workforce after failing in its bid to
take over rival SFR, French newspaper Le Figaro reported on
Sunday.
* The UK fraud office stepped up its probe into British bank
Barclays Plc's dealings with Qatar, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday.
* Private equity firm Cinven is looking to sell
its French diagnostics business Sebia in a deal expected to be
worth around 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion), the Financial
Times reported.
