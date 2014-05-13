(Adds item on Carlyle Group)

* Brazil's Treasury is in talks to lend about 30 billion reais ($13.5 billion) to state-run development bank BNDES this year, a finance ministry source told Reuters on Monday.

* AT&T Inc is in active talks to buy satellite TV provider DirecTV and may complete a deal in the next few weeks that could be worth close to $50 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* New York state's banking regulator is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars from Credit Suisse in its probe of potential tax evasion involving the Swiss bank, according to sources close to the matter, which could push an eventual settlement with U.S. authorities over $2 billion.

* Buyout firm TPG Capital LP is exploring a sale of RentPath Inc in a deal that could value the property listings company, known for its Apartment Guide and Rent.com websites, at more than $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* China's Fosun Group is interested in Australia's Healthscope, hoping to extend the private hospital operator's model to the growing Chinese market, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.

* Pfizer Inc is planning to return with a higher bid for British rival AstraZeneca Plc before the U.S. drugmaker considers going hostile, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Integrated Dental Holdings, UK's largest privately owned dental chain, will either be put up for sale or floated on the stock market by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, Sky News reported Monday.

