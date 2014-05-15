(Repeats with no changes to text)
May 15 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* AT&T Inc is working with investment bank Lazard Ltd
as it negotiates a potential takeover of DirecTV
, the country's top satellite TV operator, according to
people familiar with the matter.
* U.S. private equity group Carlyle has appointed
Rothschild to explore possible exit options for UK firm
Integrated Dental Holdings (IDH), two sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday, in a deal which one said could be
worth between 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) and 1.5 billion.
* Sony Music Entertainment, a unit of Sony Corp,
has invested $3 million in music-recognition application maker
Shazam Entertainment, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Democratic members of the Federal Communications
Commission may be divided over how they view the possible Sprint
Corp merger with T-Mobile US Inc, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)