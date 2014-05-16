BRIEF-Factset acquires Bisam
* Factset acquires Bisam, leading performance measurement provider and risk management thought leader
May 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Malaysia's largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd, has raised about 732 million ringgit ($226.91 million) in a share sale priced at the top of expectations, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the deal.
* Credit Suisse Group AG is expected to plead guilty and pay more than $2.5 billion to U.S. authorities to resolve charges that the Swiss bank helped Americans evade U.S. taxes, people familiar with the discussions said on Thursday.
* UK discount retailer B&M is poised to announce its plans for a London listing next week in a deal which could be worth at least 2 billion pounds ($3.4 billion), several people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Uber Technologies Inc, which arranges car rides on demand, is in talks to secure a new round of financing from private equity investors that may value the company at more than $10 billion, Bloomberg cited people with knowledge of the situation as saying.
* Synchrony Financial to broaden cutting edge mobile commerce solutions for retailers through its acquisition of GPShopper
March 20 The parent company of media communications firm Cision, and Capitol Acquisition Corp III , a blank-check company, on Monday agreed to merge in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.4 billion.