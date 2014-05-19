(Adds India Amul item)
May 19 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* AstraZeneca is preparing to reject a 69 billion
pounds ($116.1 billion) takeover bid by rival drugmaker Pfizer
just hours after its U.S. suitor said it would walk away
if its offer were rebuffed, the Financial Times reported, citing
people familiar with the matter. (link.reuters.com/tan49v)
* Google Inc was said to be in talks to acquire
video-streaming service Twitch, according to a report in the
Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
* AT&T and DirecTV have agreed that there will
not be a reverse break-up fee, or penalty that AT&T would have
to pay the satellite operator if regulators shut down the
proposed combination, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
* Germany's Siemens is working on a formal
asset-swap offer for Alstom's power business that
could come as early as this week and see France take a stake in
a resulting rail-focused French group, sources close to the
talks told Reuters.
* Australian engineering and property management firm UGL
Ltd received only one final bid for its real estate
arm, leaving question-marks over its long-standing plans to sell
the unit for about A$1.2 billion ($1.12 billion), a source told
Reuters on Monday.
* Banque Saudi Fransi plans to sell a
capital-boosting Islamic bond worth around 2 billion riyals
($533 million), two banking sources aware of the matter said on
Sunday, with a deal likely to happen by the end of June.
* India's Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation,
which sells products under the Amul brand, is going to invest
around 40 billion rupees to 45 billion rupees ($677 million-$762
million) in the next two financial years to set up new
milk-processing plants, its Managing Director R.S. Sodhi told
PTI. (link.reuters.com/qan49v)
* Deutsche Bank plans to raise 8 billion euros
($11 billion) in a new capital increase and get a new major
shareholder, Germany's Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing
unnamed sources for the information.
* British property website Zoopla will announce plans this
week for a stock market listing that will value the company at
about one billion pounds ($1.7 billion), the Sunday Times
newspaper reported.
* Three British retail property groups are among bidders
eyeing a stake in Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent for a bid
amount of 600 million pounds, The Times reported.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
($1 = 0.7297 Euros)
($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds)
($1 = 59.0300 Indian Rupees)
(Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)