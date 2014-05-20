May 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* British defence and aerospace supplier Cobham PLC agreed to buy Aeroflex Holding Corp for about $900 million to boost its presence in communications, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* French advertising agency Publicis Groupe SA and Facebook Inc have struck a multi-year digital marketing deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* WWRD Holdings Ltd, owner of high-end crystal and china brands including Waterford, Wedgwood and Royal Doulton, is in the early stages of exploring a sale of the company, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party will urge the government to consider strengthening the governance of the world's biggest pension fund and to promote the creation of "super regional banks", a party source involved in the matter said.

* The head of Murphy's Oil UK operations has stepped aside to pursue the acquisition of the company's ailing Milford Haven refinery and retail business, a source close to the company said on Monday.

* The London Stock Exchange Group Plc has emerged as the preferred bidder for asset management group Russell Investments, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

