* The top foundation shareholder of Italy's Banca Carige
is placing a 15 percent stake in the lender in a range
of 0.435 to 0.48 euros per share, a market source said on
Tuesday.
* Australia's Spotless Group Holdings Ltd will
raise A$950 million ($880.4 million) in the country's biggest
IPO of the year even though it priced its shares at the bottom
of its target range, a source close to the deal told Reuters.
* State investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) has won a
six-month extension on a 6.17 billion ringgit ($1.9 billion)
bridge loan, giving it more time to launch a planned IPO of its
power assets to cut the debt, people familiar with the matter
said.
* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC is in advanced talks to
acquire wound care company Healogics Inc from private equity
peer Metalmark Capital Holdings LLC for around $1 billion,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC is close to a deal
to acquire Wencor Group LLC, a manufacturer of commercial
aircraft parts, for between $800 million and $900 million,
people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* The private equity owner of Pro Mach Inc is exploring a
sale of the packaging equipment maker that could value it at
close to $1 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter, the latest in a wave of such deals in the sector.
* UK holiday-to-insurance firm Saga has covered the books
for the 550 million pounds ($926.67 million) of new shares it is
issuing in its London initial public offering, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* U.S. authorities are seeking more than $5 billion from BNP
Paribas SA to settle federal and state investigations
into the French lender's dealings with sanctioned countries,
Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
