BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
May 27 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* France's nuclear group Areva would be interested in Alstom's offshore wind turbine contracts but would use its own turbine technology rather than the engineering group's, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
* Intuit Inc, developer of tax-preparation software TurboTax, agreed to buy Check Inc, a bill-payment service, for $360 million in a deal that was signed on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
* Siemens is readying a formal offer for Alstom under which it would transfer its rail activities and less than 7 billion euros ($9.56 billion) in cash to its French rival in exchange for its power assets, sources familiar with the German firm's thinking say.
* Italian designer Roberto Cavalli has approached Gulf investment firm Investcorp as a potential buyer for a stake in his fashion brand, a source at the Gulf investment firm said.
* Morgan Stanley is close to a deal to sell its stake in its TransMontaigne oil transportation-and-storage business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
* Germany's Trimet Aluminium is in talks about purchasing insolvent German aluminium producer Voerde Aluminium, a newspaper said on Monday.
* Upscale department store operator Nordstrom Inc is reaching out to potential buyers for its store-branded credit cards, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
* Australian fashion sales site MySale has acquired Cocosa, a flash sales site, as it prepares to launch in the UK, the Financial Times reported late Monday.
* Global private equity fund Warburg Pincus will purchase as much as a fourth of Indian drug ingredient maker Laurus Labs for $125-150 million, the Economic Times reported, citing three people with direct knowledge of the deal. (link.reuters.com/pux59v)
* Russian investment firm DST Global could pump in between $200 million to $500 million into Indian online retailer Flipkart, the Economic Times reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations. (link.reuters.com/xux59v)
($1 = 0.7325 Euros)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.