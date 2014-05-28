UPDATE 3-Activist hedge fund critical of Walt Disney's move on Disneyland Paris
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
May 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* German engineering company Siemens is ready to sell a 50 percent stake in household goods company BSH to private equity or rival Samsung if partner Bosch does not agree to buy it soon, German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.
* Chinese brokerage Central China Securities has started a pre-marketing process for a $300 million initial public listing in Hong Kong in a month's time, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday, citing an unidentified company source.
* The China National Petroleum Corporation expects to invest at least $2 billion in Peru over the next 10 years, after having recently bought Petrobras' assets in the country, a top CNPC executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Mercury Systems Inc, a supplier of digital signal and image processing systems to the aerospace and defense industry, has ended its exploration of a near-term sale, said three people familiar with the matter.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday that it was exploring strategic alternatives, including changes to its capital structure or a sale of the company, as it seeks relief from its swelling debt pile.
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)